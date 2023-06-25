Agra: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha workers dressed in black were made to take off their clothes at Defense Minister’s rally

Lucknow. On Sunday, a public meeting of Defense Minister Rajnath Singh was organized in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The entry of people wearing black clothes was banned in the public meeting of the Defense Minister. Those who wanted to enter were allowed to take off their clothes and enter the ground. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday morning in the last phase of the Mahasampark campaign, aimed at taking the achievements of nine years of the Modi government to the masses. Reached Agra. Under BJP’s door-to-door contact campaign, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh’s first public meeting was held at GIC ground in Kagarol of Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha constituency.

Democracy was strangled in 1975: Rajnath

During this, security personnel and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha workers stopped people wearing black clothes at the gate itself. Said that if you want to go inside, you will get admission after taking off the black clothes. The people who came to listen to their leader took off their clothes under compulsion and went inside. His clothes were taken off at the gate itself. The Defense Minister said in the meeting that today is 25th June. On this day in 1975, Emergency was imposed and democracy was strangled. He said that if BJP is strangling democracy, then how did it form government in Himachal, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Bhoomi Poojan happened on Saturday

Let us tell you that Bhoomi Pujan was done at GIC ground on Saturday regarding the public meeting of Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. Commissioner Dr. Pritinder and other officers also inspected the public meeting to be held at Kidwai Inter College ground in Kagarol.