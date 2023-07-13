Agra: Big negligence of the university came to the fore, exam copies found lying in the garbage heap

Agra: A sample of the negligence of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar University has come to the fore. After the examination of the university, the examination copies which are destroyed under a process and the copies which have to be kept confidentially before destruction. A lot of negligence is being done with those copies. Bundles of exam copies are lying in the open, whose photo has gone viral on social media. However, after the photo went viral, the bundles were kept in some bags by the employees. But still these bags are lying in the open.

In the Home Science campus of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Khandari, about 2014 examination year copies were lying in the garbage. Huge bundles of notebooks were spread among the filth. But no one was there to see them. Whereas after the examination, the copies are kept confidentially and carefully. Unless these copies are destroyed.

According to the information, a few years after the examination in Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar University, the examination copies of that year are destroyed. For which a committee is formed and these copies are destroyed as part of the entire process. However, the copies on which any dispute or any investigation is going on are not destroyed.

The photo of examination notebooks lying in the garbage in the Home Science Campus located in Khandari went viral on social media. It is being told that this photo is from 10 to 12 days back, but still the bundles of copies have been kept in the bags and those bags have been left in the open. While the copies should be kept confidentially.

