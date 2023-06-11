Agra: Colonel demolished retired brigadier’s wall, army officer pleading with police after court order

Agra: Construction was going on in Agra on the plot of a retired Brigadier. On the other hand, the colonel and his father living nearby pulled down the wall built on their plot and abused the victim retired brigadier and his daughter with indecency. Also threatened to kill. After this, the aggrieved retired Brigadier took refuge in the court. On the orders of the court, a case has been registered against the accused colonel and his father in Hari Parvat police station under serious sections. In which the police is investigating and talking about action.

In fact, according to the case registered in Police Station Hariparvat, the victim Suresh Kumar Singh Rana S/o Late Mr. Bhanwar Lal Singh is a resident of 1/186, BM Sarkar Road, Delhi Gate, Agra and is currently residing at House No. 104, Navyug Apartments GH 11, Sector 43, Gurugram is living in Haryana. According to Suresh Kumar Singh Rana, he has retired from the Indian Army with the rank of Brigadier and has also received the Vishisht Seva Medal from the President.

The accused broke the wall

He told that at his residence in Agra, the order was passed by the court not to disturb and interfere in peaceful occupation and use and consumption and construction. According to which Suresh Kumar Singh was getting a wall constructed at his residence on 9 May 2023. His wall was built up to 10 feet. In such a situation, when he reached the said residence with his laborers at 9:30 am on the 11th, he saw that his 10 feet wall had been broken and the bricks and cement kept there had also disappeared.

The accused tried to kill the victim

When inquired around by retired Brigadier Suresh Kumar, the resident Bhuvanesh Kumar Singh son of Bhanwar Pal Singh and his son Colonel Brijesh resident of 1/186 BM Sarkar Road Delhi Gate came to the spot. And they said that we have broken this wall, after this the victim and her daughter were abused by her son Colonel Brijesh Singh of Bhubaneswar and abused them and threatened to kill them, saying that if you were also found here, you would also Would have piled up After this, an attempt was made to kill the victim with a shovel on his head and his daughter was slapped.

Police did not take action

The victim Suresh Kumar Singh said that the accused threatened him that he will not obey the order of any court and will not allow your wall to be built here again. He further said that I have made all the papers of this plot of yours in my own name. If you complain to anyone, then you both father and daughter are not well. The victim complained about this in the police station Hariparvat, but he alleges that he was not heard at all.

After this, he sent his complaint letter by post to the Police Commissioner of Agra on 12th May, but no action was taken even there. After which he took refuge in the court and on the orders of the court, a case has been registered in Hari Parvat police station on June 10.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_N6BZLTT_4A)