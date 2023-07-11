Agra: Couple went to Himachal to celebrate marriage anniversary, missing for 2 days, family worried about lack of contact

Agra. A couple who went from Agra in UP to celebrate marriage anniversary in Himachal Pradesh is missing since 2 days. The man and his wife are missing. That person is working on the post of Senior Manager in Make My Trip Company of Gurgaon. On July 5, he had gone to Tirtha Valley with his wife. Since then, the family members are not able to contact them, due to which the family members are very upset. The relatives of the couple have requested Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to bring the daughter-in-law and son home safely.

Worried about lack of family contact

According to the information, Kuldeep Dixit, a resident of Saunkhia Estate Colony of Rohta, was married on July 8, the second year of his marriage. He went to Tirthan Valley in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate the anniversary with his wife Shikha. Both reached Himachal on 5th July. Kuldeep’s mother told that Kuldeep is her only son. 2 days ago the son and daughter-in-law had told that it is raining heavily in Himachal and the rivers are in spate. Along with this, he had also sent a video of the flood on WhatsApp.

The last talk took place on the evening of July 8

The last talk to both of them was at 5:00 pm on July 8. During this, son Kuldeep had said that I will return to Agra at 10:00 am on July 9, will come by car till Chandigarh and then by train from there. Mother Kusma Devi told that on July 9, at around 11:00 am, she called to talk to her son. But the son’s phone did not work. After this, when the daughter-in-law got the phone, her phone did not work either. We thought that the network might not be coming. But after 2 hours he called again, then he could not be contacted again.

Preparing to create a new record of plantation in UP, ‘Van Mahotsav’ will be celebrated with the message ‘Plant trees – save trees’

not talking to anyone

When I called the taxi driver, he could not even talk to him. Till evening we called around 15 to 20 times. But when there was no conversation with him, he got nervous and talked to the family members of the daughter-in-law in Moradabad and told them the whole matter. The relatives of the daughter told that on July 9, at 10:00 am, the daughter’s call came. He told that it is raining heavily here, a landslide has happened. We have stopped people on the way, not being allowed to go further. We will tell further as the situation will be, after that he also did not talk to his daughter.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ij9VwK0_JlA)