Agra: Death of a young man who went for a walk in the morning due to unknown reasons, the family members are in bad condition by crying

Agra: The young man who went out for a walk early in the morning died due to unknown reasons. Passengers informed the family members of the young man. After this, the relatives reached the spot and took the young man to the hospital. Doctors in the hospital declared him dead. After this the police reached the spot. The body of the youth has been sent for postmortem. At the same time, the police is waiting for the application from the family members. After which further action will be taken.

Death of a young man who went for a walk in the morning

According to the information received, 20-year-old Brajesh’s son, late Purushottam, a resident of Sudamapuri Naraich Nagla Dhamali, studies in class 11th and goes for a walk in Rambagh Park daily at around 4:00 am from home. Like everyday, even today Brijesh had left the house asking for a walk. But during this time Brijesh had left his mobile at home. Around 7 o’clock the family members got a call from an unknown number. In which it was told that your son is lying unconscious near the temple of Hanuman ji situated in front of Rambagh Park. As soon as the information was received, the relatives also reached the spot. Seeing the dead body of the young man, there is hue and cry among the family members.

Foam was coming out of the young man’s mouth

The youth’s elder brother Chintu told that when he reached the spot, some foam was coming out of his brother’s mouth. And when an attempt was made to bring him to his senses. But didn’t get any reply. After which he was taken to the hospital. Where the doctors declared him dead. Relatives say that they do not know how their brother died. No marks are visible on the body.

The dead body was taken into possession and sent for postmortem.

As soon as the information about the death of the youth was received, the Rambagh outpost police of Etmaddaula police station reached the spot. The police asked the relatives to conduct the post-mortem of the young man, but the relatives started refusing. But on the persuasion of some enlightened people and the police, the relatives agreed for the post-mortem. After which the police has sent the dead body of the youth for postmortem.

