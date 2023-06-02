Agra Dog Lover: What kind of animal love is this, dogs remain imprisoned in the house without an owner

Agra Dog Lover: In Agra, the care of stray dogs roaming in the street by a person has become a problem for the regional people. They say that these dogs keep barking throughout the day and night, due to which neither the children in the surrounding are able to sleep and on the other hand the sick people also have to face a lot of trouble. Many times complaints have been made to the municipal corporation and the district magistrate in the outpost in the regional police station, but till now there has been no solution to this problem. In fact, about 15 to 20 dogs remain locked in the house number A Block 375 in Trans Yamuna Phase One. Landlord Neeraj Kumar used to live in this house with his wife a year ago and used to take care of and feed the dogs roaming in the street. Due to animal love, when he was shifting to another house after vacating his house 1 year ago, he locked all those dogs in his Trans Yamuna house.

