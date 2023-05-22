Agra: Fire broke out due to short circuit in Nand Plaza, loss of lakhs in the accident, fire engines reached the spot

Agra: A massive fire broke out in the building of Nand Plaza located in VIP Bazar Sadar on Monday morning. Initially a lot of black smoke was seen coming out of the building. However, within a short time the fire in the building took a formidable form. The incident was informed to the regional police, after which several fire brigade vehicles reached the spot. The fire brigade team got involved in extinguishing the fire. Short circuit is said to be the cause of the fire in the building.

According to the information, this fire has started in the first floor of the building. Domino’s Pizza, restaurant, gym and other than that many offices and warehouses are present in the building. At 6:00 in the morning, people saw smoke rising from the building, which soon turned into a huge fire.

The police reached the spot and immediately called the fire department.

On the information of the incident, the police reached the spot and informed the fire department as well. Due to which many fire brigade vehicles reached the spot. The fire brigade department is engaged in extinguishing the fire. There is a very strong fire in the back part of the building. It has been learned from the sources that many outdoor ACs are fitted in the rear. Due to short circuit in them, this fire has started. Loss of lakhs of rupees is being told in this fire.