Agra: High speed car and auto collided, CCTV video surfaced, many passengers injured

Agra: A speeding car hit a loading tempo in the early hours of Sunday morning at Kalal Kheria intersection on Fatehabad Road. Due to which the passengers sitting in the tempo jumped and fell on the road. At the same time, serious injuries have also occurred in this accident of many passengers. Those who have been admitted to the hospital. After the incident, the driver fled from the spot with his car. The CCTV video of this incident has also come to the fore. In which the magnitude of the accident and the incident of the car driver running after crushing an injured person has been captured in CCTV. Some people chased and caught the car driver who was running away from the incident.

car hit tempo in agra

According to the information received, at around 4:00 am on Sunday morning, Dataram, a resident of Kachpura Kundol, was returning from Basai Mandi with vegetables from the loading tempo. Three other people were also traveling in his tempo. Provided by Dataram. According to information, an uncontrollable car hit their loading tempo from the front near Kalal Khedia intersection. During this, three youths sitting in the tax jumped and fell on the road. But despite the incident, the car driver did not stop his car and ran away with the car by ramming the injured people lying on the road. During this, some people present on the spot chased the car driver with their vehicles and later caught him. It is being told that after the driver apologized, some people chased him away.

Incident captured in CCTV

At the same time, the CCTV video of this incident has come to the fore. In which car and auto are seen clashing with each other. The car hit the auto so fast that the people sitting in the auto jumped and fell on the road. The car also turned in the other direction due to the collision. The car driver is also seen running away by climbing his car on top of the injured.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dHhjH8-9Sso)