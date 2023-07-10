Agra: How will the university conduct the main examination with half-baked preparations, BA second year re-exam result pending

Agra. Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar University is conducting main examinations from 12th July. But till now the preparations for the examination have not been completed by the university. The admit cards of the candidates have not been uploaded on the site. At the same time, the result of the candidates who gave the re-exam of the second year has not been declared. In such a situation, the candidates are not able to fill the form and on the other hand, the candidates of BA, B.Sc and B.Com second year who have failed. Even X forms have not been opened for them. About 160,000 candidates will appear in the main examination of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar University to be held from July 12.

Debarred under UFM

The examination centers set up by the university for the examinations conducted under NEP, the same examination centers have been fixed for the main examination also. However, the university administration told that out of the previous examination centers, there are about 6 examination centers which have been debarred under UFM and this time they were not made centers. The university administration had received complaints of cheating in these examination centers and after that this decision was taken against them in the UFM meeting.

exam result not declared

BA, B.Sc and B.Com second year re-exams were conducted by the university. When their exam results were not declared for a long time, the university allowed all the re-exam candidates to fill the main exam form. If any candidate fails in the re-examination after filling the form, then he/she will not be able to appear in the main examination. However, even before the commencement of the main examination, the university has released the results of the second year candidates of B.Com and B.Sc who have given the re-exam. The candidate who has passed. They can fill the form for main exam.

Strict action will be taken against the center

For the candidates who have failed in BA, B.Sc and B.Com final year, the university will soon open the X form and after filling the form, the candidates will be able to give their examination along with the main examination. Chief Dr. Professor Manu Pratap Singh of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar University told that this time the university will conduct a completely cheating-free exam. If copying is found at any examination center, strict action will be taken against the center.

Bsc and bcom failed in second year re exam

The site is also being opened for those candidates who have not been able to fill their examination forms and by 11th all the process will be completed and examinations will be started from 12th. Alumni Union President Gaurav Sharma says that why the university is not opening X form for the candidates who failed in BA, BSC and B.Com second year re-exam. Candidates have to fill the form for the next session.

