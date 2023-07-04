Agra: Murder of sister for false pride, Panchayat had decided to stay out of the village, punished on coming back

AGRA: Brother killed his sister for the sake of false pride in a village in Khandauli area of ​​Agra in UP. The murderer brother was angry with his 23-year-old sister’s love affair. Brother shot dead his sister outside the house on Monday night. At that time sister was returning home after taking medicine.

At the time of the murder, the sister also struggled to save her life. But, the brother shot him on the temple, due to which he died on the spot. Since the incident, the accused is absconding along with the family after locking the house. The police reached the information and started the investigation. Raids are being conducted in search of the accused.

Sudha, daughter of Phool Singh, a resident of Tan Garhi village of Agra, was married three years ago at Kamani Ghadi village in Baldev, Mathura. Lenik, this relationship could not last long. After six months, Sudha started living in her maternal home.

It is being said that Sudha had relations with Khayali of the village before marriage. And for the last two years she started living with him. There was a dispute between the lover and Sudha’s family regarding this. After this Sudha’s lover Khayaliram and Sudha started living outside the village. A month ago, the health of Khayaliram’s brother Bahadur had deteriorated. So he came to the village with Sudha to take care of her.

Khyaliram’s mother Maya Devi told that her son goes to work in the city. He went to work on Monday as well. His wife Sudha was having fever. That’s why she went to the village Mudi square at night to take medicine from the doctor. While returning, Sudha’s elder brother Satya Prakash came in front. He stopped Sudha in front of the house and took her inside the house by holding her hand, where he beat her.

Khyaliram’s mother told that Sudha’s brother was already angry because of her relationship with her son. A panchayat was also held in the village regarding this, in which an order was given to expel both of them from the village. A month ago, Sudha and Khayali started living in the village. When his brother came to know about this, he carried out the murder. According to Maya Devi, the accused wanted to kill Khayaliram as well. But, because he was not at home, his life was saved.

During police interrogation, it has come to know that Khayali and Sudha had a love affair for a long time. On knowing this, the relatives protested and Sudha was banned from leaving the house. Later her marriage was also fixed. But even after marriage, Sudha did not live properly in her in-laws’ house. After this, Khayali took Sudha with him. The police have registered a case regarding the incident. Raids are being conducted in search of the murderer.

