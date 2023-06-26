Agra news: Dirty water coming in homes, cooking difficult

Agra News: Hundreds of regional people along with advocate Suresh Chand Soni came to protest at the office of Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam at Sanjay Place regarding the water and sewer problems in Agra Jagdishpura area. Even before that all the officers of the office disappeared from the spot. After which all these regional people reached Vikas Bhavan with a crowd of hundreds and met the Chief Development Officer Manikandan and explained their problems. In which social worker Suresh Chand Soni accused the company doing the work of sewer line of irregularities and corruption. Also told that the sewer and water pipeline has been put together by the company. Due to which dirty sewer water is coming in people’s homes along with drinking water. The people of the area are getting sick because of the foul smell of the dirty water.

