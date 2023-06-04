Agra: Out of four youths drowned in Yamuna, divers recovered bodies of two, operation continues, accident happened on Saturday

Agra: Two bodies have been found in the case of drowning of four youths in the Yamuna river in Agra on Saturday. These youths had come to attend the puja and drowned while taking a bath in the river. The age of all four is around 18 to 20 years.

After the drowning of the youth, there was a hue and cry among the family members present on the spot. Many people tried to save the youth. But, he could not be saved. Since then, in the presence of the Agra police, the divers were engaged in searching the dead bodies of the four youths. On Sunday morning the most frosty and after some time the divers got success in taking out the dead body of a young man named Vishnu from the river. The search for other bodies is also going on.

Agra-Tushar and Vishnu

Sonu, Hrithik, Tushar, Sachin, Pawan and Vishal, residents of Naulakha, 15 quarters of Sadar Bazar police station area, had come to worship at the Bulaki temple located at Etmaduddaula Hathi Ghat. Here Pawan and Vishal stopped to worship in the temple. Whereas Sonu, Hrithik, Tushar and Sachin got into the water to take a bath. While taking a bath in the Yamuna river, the four youths went into deep water and started drowning.

It is being told that out of the four youths, only Hrithik knew how to swim. He started swimming out. During this, three other friends got involved in the struggle to escape by hanging from his leg. But, during this Hrithik also could not get out and he also drowned. The people present on the spot tried hard to save them. But, they did not get success.

The police and divers, who reached the information of the incident, were continuously engaged in searching the dead bodies of the four drowned youths. This search continued till late evening and as soon as Sunday morning the divers again started searching. On the other hand, the divers have recovered the dead bodies of Tushar and Vishnu while achieving success. At the same time, two other divers are engaged in searching the dead bodies of Sachin and Hrithik. After the death of the youth, there has been uproar in their families.

