Agra: Sixth chain snatching incident in a year in Trans Yamuna Colony, police accused of not patrolling

Agra. Two bike-borne miscreants ran away by snatching a chain from the neck of a woman waiting for a bus to go to Shikohabad at Syed intersection of Trans Yamuna Colony Phase One area of ​​Etmaddaula police station area. Her husband was also present at the spot along with the woman. Amit Sahni, husband of the victim woman called 112 to inform about the incident. When the call did not work, he reached Trans Yamuna Colony Phase One Chowki. Police reached the spot to investigate. Even before this, on May 31, an incident of chain snatching from the neck of an elderly woman was carried out in Trans Yamuna Colony.

Regional people allege that the area is not patrolled adequately by the Trans Yamuna outpost police. Because of which the morale of the criminals is high. Every day in the evening, three hoodlums sit on a bike and roam around in the whole area. But the police is not able to control such people. According to information, Ritu Sahni, age 30, a resident of Trans Yamuna Phase One C 98, along with her husband Amit Sahni, was standing at Syed intersection of Trans Yamuna Phase One area and was waiting for a bus to go to her maternal home in Shikohabad.

Meanwhile, at around 8:15 in the morning, two miscreants came from Rambagh Service Road riding a black Discover and ran away towards Firozabad by breaking the chain from the neck of Ritu Sahni standing on the highway. Before the victim’s husband could follow them, both the criminals had gone far away. The victim’s husband Amit Sahni said that he immediately called the helpline number 112 to inform about the incident. But after calling many times when contact could not be done. So they reached Trans Yamuna Phase One Chowki where they could not find anyone. After this, he again called 112, then somewhere the police reached the spot and got involved in the investigation.

Amit Sahni told that he had gone to Syed Cut to make his wife and their child sit in the bus. He does not remember the weight of the chain that was around his wife’s neck. But by spending more than one lakh money, he had bought a chain, which according to today’s price would be more. Regional people allege that adequate patrolling is not done by the police present in Trans Yamuna Colony. Because of which the morale of the criminals is high here. Even before this, in about two years, 4 chain snatching incidents have happened in Trans Yamuna Colony. But till now these incidents have not been disclosed.

