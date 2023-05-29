Agra: Students of Lalit Kala Sansthan carved a unique figure, painting made from household items lying in the garbage

Agra: The students of Art and Culture Institute of Lalit Kala Sansthan have engraved their art and their thinking on a painting at Sanskriti Bhavan in Taj Nagri. For years the students of Lalit Kala Sansthan were making these paintings. Along with displaying his art, this painting is also a mirror of the society. Many types of such paintings have been created, seeing which people are getting very attracted. On the other hand, this painting prepared by the students of Lalit Kala Sansthan from household wastes is becoming a matter of curiosity for the people.

Most of the people throw away the small things used in the house considering them as junk. In which there are shirt buttons, chalk, pencil, cutter, rubber and many such plastic glasses used by children. Which we do not use after some time and throw them in the dustbin. On one hand our environment is polluted by this waste. On the other hand, these students have made very good use of this waste.

Students told that bad things can also be used

Mehak, a student of Lalit Kala Sansthan, told that these small items used in the house were thrown in the dustbin. We used them in our experiment and with their help we have made many types of paintings. This painting shows that the things which we throw away thinking it as bad can also be put to good use.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Ajay Taneja inaugurated the exhibition

Along with this, all the students of Lalit Ka Sansthan have also made some such paintings. Which is seen reflecting all the activities of the society and the thinking of the people. Pro Vice Chancellor of the University Professor Ajay Taneja inaugurated this exhibition and all the students and visitors who reached the spot appreciated the talent of the children after seeing the painting exhibition.

