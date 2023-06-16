Agra: The five-day Shri Jagannath Festival begins, devotees dance to the tune of Hare Krishna in the invitational procession

Agra. In order to invite people for Shri Jagannath Rath Yatra, the devotees of ISKCON temple extended the invitation to the devotees across the city with reverence. The invitation tour started from the Peepal Gate of Sindhi Bazar and ended at Belanganj Tirahe via Fuwwara, Kinari Bazar, Rawatpada, Daresi, Kachari Ghat. During this, the yatra was welcomed at various places and flowers were showered.

Five-day Shri Jagannath Festival begins

The five-day festival started from the 16th at Shri Jagannath ISKCON Temple in Kamla Nagar. For which today an invitation tour was organized in the old market of the city. In this invitation tour, dozens of devotees invited people for Shri Jagannath Rath Yatra Festival. Requested everyone to pull the chariot of Lord Jagannath with their own hands in maximum numbers and earn merit. The yatra was inaugurated by RSS Braj Prant chief Keshav Sharma by showing the green flag.

The program will be organized on June 20

Shri Jagannath Rath Yatra will be organized on June 20 under the leadership of Arvind Swaroop, president of ISKCON temple Agra. Crowds of people joined outside his establishment to watch the grand invitational procession for him with kirtans of Hari Bol and Hare Krishna Hare Krishna. At the same time, some people were also seen performing daily to the tune of kirtan.

this will be the program

On June 18, Nayan Utsav will be organized at Shri Jagannath Temple (ISKCON) located in Kamla Nagar (Rashmi Nagar). Where Lord Jagannath will appear with sister Subhadra and brother Balram after 15 days. Chappan Bhog and Phool Bungalow will also be organized on this occasion. On June 17, an invitation tour will be organized from Balkeshwar Mahadev Temple at 4.30 pm.