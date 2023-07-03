Agra: The information about the presence of bombs in Prem Mandir turned out to be fake, the police officers were worried.

Agra: There was a stir in Mathura’s Prem Mandir late on Sunday night after receiving information about a bomb in a suspicious bag. As soon as the information was received, more than two dozen policemen reached the temple and started taking the devotees out of the temple one by one. After which the team of police, BDS and dog squad conducted a search operation for 1 hour inside the temple. During this, the members of the temple checked the main gate of the temple, courtyard, Jagmohan everywhere but no bomb was found during the checking. After which the monkey administration and policemen heaved a sigh of relief.

According to the information, the phone of an unknown youth reaches the police helpline 112 at around 9:00 pm on Sunday night. The young man said that bombs have been kept at many places in the Prem Mandir of Vrindavan. After this, the police informed the spokesperson of Mathura about the bomb. As soon as the information was received, the team of Bomb Squad, Dog Squad and Fire Brigade was dispatched to Prem Mandir. The Bomb Squad reached Prem Mandir, the team of Dog Squad looked at every corner of the temple premises with equipment. After running the search operation for about 1 hour, the team came out of the temple premises. The investigation team checked the belongings of the devotees sleeping on the footpath outside the temple. When nothing was found, the team heaved a sigh of relief.

Someone had given information on 112 – Superintendent of Police

Temple spokesman Ajay Tripathi told that the police got a call late night, he said that there has been information about placing bombs in the temple, the team is reaching for checking. The team came here and checked every nook and corner but nothing was found after which the team went back. Mathura’s Superintendent of Police, City Martand Prakash says that a youth had informed on 112 that there is explosive in Prem Mandir. Caller’s number is going off track for suspicious person.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7uri5PvAkRQ)