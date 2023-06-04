Agra: To fulfill lover’s hobby, stolen grandmother’s ATM and sent 93 thousand, absconded with jewelry, case filed

Agra: A strange case has come to the fore in Taj city Agra. The blind granddaughter in love with her lover cheated her grandmother of thousands of rupees to fulfill her lover’s hobby. Stolen the ATM card of grandmother after giving her a sleeping pill. After which she transferred money from ATM card to her lover’s account, ran away with jewelery from home. Now the grandmother has filed a complaint against her granddaughter in the police station itself.

In fact, Sunita Arora, a resident of Thana Lohamandi, an elderly woman said that she lives with her brother in Lohamandi. Along with this, the daughter of the nephew living in Shastripuram was also living there for three months. She is in love with a boy named Vishu Tyagi. In January, she had eloped with her lover after taking cash from home. Came back after 15 days. The relatives did not complain about this to the police then. Because of this, the nephew sent his daughter to live with us three months ago. Now for the second time also she eloped with her lover.

granddaughter fed sleeping pills to grandmother

When the granddaughter’s boyfriend tried to meet her, the elderly woman opposed it. After which the granddaughter and her lover also threatened them and started torturing them. On May 25, the health of the elderly woman was bad. At this time, the granddaughter put the woman to sleep by giving her a sleeping pill on the pretext and took out her ATM kept in the cupboard. On June 1, 93,000 rupees were transferred from the ATM to the lover’s account and the ornaments weighing about four tolas kept in the same cupboard were also stolen and given to the lover.

It was found in the bank that the money is missing from the account.

The elderly woman told that when she went to the bank for some work, she found information about transfer of Rs 93,000 to the account of one Vishu Tyagi in the statement. When he came to the house and saw that his ornaments were also missing. After this, the elderly woman lodged a complaint against her granddaughter at Loha Mandi police station on 2 June. On which the police have registered a case and started investigation.

