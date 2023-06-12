Agra: Tota of injection of rabies in district hospital, patients wandering from door to door for vaccine

Agra : There is a crowd of patients in the district hospital since morning to get anti-rabies vaccine. But due to non-availability of vaccine for many days, patients have to return disappointed. District Hospital Superintendent Dr. Anita Sharma said that there is a problem for the patients only on this day. Tomorrow on Tuesday, around 1500 vaccines will arrive from the local warehouse. At the same time, hundreds of vaccines are being made available to the district hospital by an NGO in Agra. After this, there will be no shortage of vaccine in the district hospital.

District hospital has stock of 1200 multi dose

Due to non-availability of anti-rabies vaccine in the district hospital for several days, patients bitten by dogs and monkeys are returning. Hundreds of patients daily from Agra city and surrounding rural areas reach the district hospital to get vaccinated. But anti-rabies vaccine is not available in the district hospital for a long time.

Because of which the patients who came from far away in the scorching heat have to return. According to the information, the stock of 1000 to 1200 multi-doses remains with the district hospital. The same daily about 400 to 650 patients reach the district hospital to get anti-rabies vaccine.

1500 vaccines have been arranged

District Hospital Superintendent Anita Sharma told that due to non-availability of vaccine from the government level, the patients were facing problems. But 1500 vaccines have been arranged from the local warehouse of Agra, which will arrive by Tuesday. Along with this, about 900 vaccines will be received from a social organization in Agra. From Tuesday morning all the patients will be started getting vaccinated.

Elderly Madan Mohan, who reached the district hospital to get vaccinated, told that people face problems due to the vaccine being over. But the administration should think that if the problem of stray dogs and monkeys ends, then no one will need to get vaccinated. The Municipal Corporation is asking to spend lakhs of rupees on the prevention of monkeys and dogs, but no work has been done on the ground.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y-UAhdjur44)