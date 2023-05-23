Agra: Unsuccessful students of MBBS will get another chance, University made strategy for Mercy Attempt exam

Agra: There is good news for those students of MBBS 2019 in colleges affiliated to Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar University. Whose all four chances of Pune exam were over. About 7 to 8 such children are involved in the colleges of Agra. A meeting of the examination committee was held in the university on Monday. In this meeting, according to the instructions given by the National Medical Council NMC, Mercy Attempt has been provided to the students who are failing in the examination.

In which students who fail in main and three times in supplementary can take the exam once more. At the same time, in the meeting of the examination committee of the university, the formation of district-wise flying squad has been recommended, along with it has been told that this flying squad will go to the spot and investigate the facts on receiving the information of copying at the examination centers.

Agra: Fire broke out due to short circuit in Nand Plaza, loss of lakhs in the accident, fire engines reached the spot

Let us tell you that in the year 2019, the studies of about 7 to 8 students doing MBBS in the college related to the university were affected due to Covid. After which all the MBBS students from many districts of the country including Agra reached the National Medical Council in Delhi and told the council about their problems. After which, on the recommendation of the National Medical Council, the university has given Mercy Attempt to such students. Under which children will be able to give supplementary once more.

At the same time, district-wise flying squads have been formed after the cases of cheating came to the fore in many examination centers in the examination committee meeting held in the university. In the CCTV control room set up in the Khandari campus of the university, if a complaint of cheating is received at any examination center or the examination is found suspicious, then the flying squad will be sent to the concerned examination center. After which the flying squad will inform the university about the situation. After which action will be taken against the concerned examination center and director.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-jTNoahZ5y0)