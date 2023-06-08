Agra’s confectioner has made mango sweets, its taste will dissolve as soon as you put it in your mouth

UP: Summer is at its peak in Agra at this time. How can it be that mangoes are not common in this summer season. You must have eaten mango panna, mango juice and sour sweet mangoes. But we are telling you about a sweet made from mangoes by a reputed sweet seller of Agra. Bhagat Halwai of the city has specially introduced sweets made from mangoes for the customers. Which customers are very fond of. Let us tell you what is special about these two sweets, after eating which the taste of mango will melt in your mouth.

mango dessert

Establishments of Bhagat Confectioner have been built at many places in Agra city. Bhagat Halwai always keeps offering completely different types of sweets to the customers in different seasons. In this episode, in the summer season where on one hand people like to drink mango juice and panna, everyone’s favorite fruit. On the other hand, looking at the demand and preferences of the customers, Khandari-based Bhagat Halwai has prepared two varieties of sweets with the help of mangoes.

Siddhant Bhagat, director of Bhagat Confectionery, told that keeping in mind the choice of the customers, he has prepared Mango Boondi Laddu and Mango Soan Papdi rolls with the help of mangoes. Although it is just laddoos and sonpapdi, but as soon as customers will put these in their mouth, they will also feel the taste of mangoes in these sweets.

Siddhant Bhagat made that new experiments are always done in our place to make one or the other sweet. Every season we do something new. That’s why the people of the city also like our sweets. And for this reason, we have used mango flavor and mango papad in Bundi ladoo. So that people can enjoy the taste of mango along with laddoos.

price of mango sweets

At the same time, he told that he has also prepared mango flavored Sonpapdi roll. In which a layer of mango papad has been applied. Along with eating Sonpapdi, people will also feel the sweetness of mango. Customers visiting our shop are very fond of Mango Soan Papdi Roll and Mango Boondi Laddu for their guests, relatives and their families. Talking about the price of both the sweets, Mango Boondi Ladoo will be available at the rate of Rs.560 per kg and Mango Son Papdi Roll at the rate of Rs.600 per kg.

Siddhant Bhagat told that earlier we had made gold gujiyas on Holi. The price of which was kept at Rs 16000 per kg. And similarly on Ganesh Chaturthi about 30 kilos of chocolate modaks and Ganesh ji were made.

