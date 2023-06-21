Agra’s roadways bus conductor accused of corruption in the name of ticket checking, video went viral on social media

Agra. Some videos are going viral on social media. According to these videos, the assistant traffic inspector posted in the roadways department of Agra is being accused of corruption in the name of ticket checking. But on the other hand, the traffic inspector says that two passengers were being taken in the bus by the operator without tickets. When his mistake was caught in checking, he started making allegations of corruption to create unnecessary pressure. On the other hand, RM Brahm Prakash Agarwal of Agra Roadways says that fine has been imposed on the operator in this case and the allegations of corruption are completely wrong.

Allegations of corruption in the name of ticket checking

According to the information, on Sunday evening at around 7:30 pm, the bus was going towards Firozabad by taking a ride from Agra to Farrukhabad depot. Assistant traffic inspector Amit Kumar along with his other personnel was present under the Raja Ke Tal Firozabad flyover. On arrival of the bus, he called the conductor Vivek to show the ticket and bill. When the conductor reached the team with the bill, Amit Kumar checked the bill and there was a difference of about 1 minute in making a ticket for a ride. After this, when he asked the operator about this difference, he could not give the correct information. He started turning things around. After this, Amit Kumar talked about challaning the conductor in relation to two without tickets.

Suspicious death of two prisoners in Sultanpur District Jail

Fine imposed for taking ride without ticket

Amit Kumar told that when the conductor saw himself trapped, he called the passengers out. Started putting unnecessary pressure on him. Amit Kumar says that the allegations of corruption being leveled against him are completely wrong. The operator has made such allegations and made the videos viral to save himself and to put unnecessary pressure on the team. RM Brahm Prakash Agarwal of Agra Roadways says that two passengers were made to sit in the bus by the conductor without tickets. When his mistake was caught, he started accusing the team of unnecessary corruption. On the other hand, fine action has been taken against the operator for taking the ride without ticket.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fE8xdm4LbF8)