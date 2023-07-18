Agreement reached on promotion of bilateral relations and defense cooperation with Argentina

New Delhi, 18 July (Hindustan Times). Defense Minister Rajnath Singh held practical discussions on Tuesday with Argentine Defense Minister Jorge Enrique Taiana, who is on a four-day visit to India, to boost bilateral ties and further strengthen defense cooperation. Earlier, Taiana paid tributes to the martyred heroes by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial in the national capital this morning.

According to the Defense Ministry, Argentine Defense Minister Jorge Taiana, who is on a four-day visit to India, on Tuesday laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in the national capital and paid homage to the fallen heroes. Tayana arrived in New Delhi on Monday on a four-day visit to India. He held talks with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh today to further strengthen the defense cooperation between the two countries. During the visit of the Argentine Defense Minister, Rs 8675 crore for fourth generation fighter aircraft Tejas Mark-1A and LCH Prachanda with India There is also a possibility of a deal. That is why he is also scheduled to visit Bengaluru during the visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Fernandez of Argentina had their first bilateral meeting on June 24, 2022 on the sidelines of the G-7 summit in Munich, Germany. Subsequently, Argentina had expressed interest in indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas for its Air Force by 2022. Argentina’s Defense Minister and Air Force Chief had expressed their desire to buy this aircraft by flying in Tejas in Aero India-2023. Taking the deal forward, earlier this June, Indian Ambassador to Argentina Dinesh Bhatia held discussions with Argentine Air Force chief Brigadier General Javier Isaacs.

Ambassador Dinesh Bhatia will be accompanied by Brigadier General Javier Isaacs, Chief of the Argentine Air Force, in the delegation that will meet HAL’s technical team, the Indian Embassy in Argentina tweeted on Monday after Defense Minister Jorge Taiana arrived in India, so that Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Tejas fighter jets and various helicopters manufactured in India can be discussed.

Actually, Argentina needs 12 light combat aircraft, for which it has received letter of intent from China and HAL. Initially, this deal was also believed to become a Chinese JF-17 vs Tejas contest, but HAL has moved swiftly on the matter.