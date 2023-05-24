Agriculture campaign started in 55 thousand gram panchayats of UP, eligible farmers will get many benefits

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday gave the credit for making Uttar Pradesh an economic superpower in the country, to the hard work of the farmers. He said that this is the first time in the history of the country that farmers and laborers have become the agenda of any government. Inaugurating an extensive saturation campaign for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, he said, “A total of 2.63 crore farmers in the state are linked to the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana and an amount of Rs 55,800 crore has been transferred to the bank . So far our farmers’ accounts under the scheme. Despite this, some farmers still complain of not getting the money. Therefore, the process of Aadhaar authentication is being started on a large scale, so that 100% eligible farmers can take advantage of this scheme.

The Chief Minister also launched the logo of ‘Darshan’ portal.

CM Yogi said that the objective of the campaign was to ensure that no ineligible person misuses the schemes of the government and no eligible beneficiary is deprived of benefits. The campaign will end on June 10. The Chief Minister also launched the logo of ‘Darshan’ portal, through which farmers will get quick benefits of agricultural facilities. Through this, registration of farmers was started for various grants and services related to agriculture.

Employees of Post Office, Agriculture and Revenue Department will visit villages

This big campaign is starting in all 55 thousand gram panchayats of the state from Wednesday. Employees of the Post Office, Agriculture and Revenue Department will participate in the grand campaign to connect eligible farmers with the village-village scheme. Land records have now been digitized to a great extent, eliminating disputes that were earlier a regular feature in rural UP. “Through PM Swamitva Yojana, scores of farmers have been provided with property ownership rights. Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Minister of State Baldev Singh Aulakh, Agriculture Production Commissioner Manoj Kumar Singh, Upkar Chairman Capt. Vikas Gupta, Deputy Chief Secretary (Agriculture) Dr. Devesh Chaturvedi, officials of Agriculture Department were included.