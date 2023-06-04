Aguani Ghat bridge: deadline extended 8 times in 9 years, bridge worth 1700 crores has fallen twice

Patna. The 1716 crore bridge being built on the Ganga river in Bihar collapsed like a wall of sand on Sunday. The four-lane bridge being built between Sultanganj in Bhagalpur to Khagaria’s Aguwani on the river Ganges has collapsed for the second time during construction. Last year the structure of this bridge was demolished. The deadline for completing this bridge, which was being built since 2014, had failed eight times. After today’s accident, not only has another date line failed, but it cannot be said by when this bridge will be ready.

Deadline extended for the eighth time this month

In the same month i.e. in June 2023, if the work of the bridge was not completed, it was decided to extend the deadline for the completion of the bridge for the eighth time. The bridge was not completed, but a large part was demolished today. The bridge kept collapsing like a wall of sand in front of thousands of villagers. People could have wondered how the bridge could collapse like this. The Hilor of Ganga became like the sea. The sailors somehow came to the shore with the boat. Local people said that when the bridge started collapsing, many men were working on it. However, till now it has not been confirmed that anyone has died in this accident.

This bridge was to be ready in 2019 itself.

On 23 February 2014, the foundation stone was laid for the construction of the Aguwani Ghat bridge in Khagaria. On March 9, 2015, CM Nitish Kumar inaugurated its work. Work started from 2016. Then the government had said that the work of the bridge would be completed by March 2019, but by that time even 25 percent of the work could not be done properly. After this, the state government had extended the deadline till March 2020. Then the deadline was extended to March 2022.

Instead of punishing, the government gave time

The state government extended the deadline till June 2022 for non-construction of the bridge. Meanwhile, last year on April 30, 2022, the super structure between the number 405 and 6 of this bridge fell in a gust of wind. At that time serious questions were raised on the construction work of this bridge, but the state government did not take any action on the SP Singhla company. The company was given more time to complete the bridge work. The government first extended the deadline to December 2022, then March 2023 and finally June 2023. On June 4, 2023, half a kilometer of the bridge collapsed.