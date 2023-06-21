aguwani sultanganj bridge the central government has set up an inquiry on all the six bridges built by sp singla constructions rjs

Aguwani Sultanganj Bridge News Talking to reporters in Bhagalpur, BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said that the central government will investigate the bridges built by SP Singla Agency in the country. He said that six bridges have been built by the agency, including two in Bihar, two in Punjab, one in Gujarat and one in Uttar Pradesh. He informed about this during the press conference in the Parliament on Wednesday. He said that the Aguwani bridge (Aguwani Sultanganj Bridge) the public has been horrified by the collapse of some parts. He said that he will meet Union Minister Nitin Gadkari this month regarding the re-design and re-tendering of the parallel bridge. He said that he will ask the Union Minister for this company (SP Singla Constructions) will also ask to be blacklisted. He said that the entire design of this agency should be investigated.