Ahmedabad: 16 candidates from Gujarat shine in UPSC, a student from Gujarat is also included in the list of top 150.

The final result of the country’s biggest competitive examination Union Public Service Commission 2022 has been declared on Tuesday. Fulfilling the dreams of many students, the names of 16 students from Gujarat have been included in the top 1000 students.

PCR van driver’s son clears UPSC exam

In which Mayur Parmar, a young man from Surat, has secured 823rd rank in the country and 9th rank in Gujarat. Mayur’s father Rameshbhai is a head constable in the police department and a PCR van driver. Mayur has passed the UPSC exam in Gujarati literature. Mayur was preparing for UPSC exam for the last 4 years. According to Mayur, he is still not satisfied with the result and will retake the exam and try to bring up the rank.

A star from Gujarat shines in the list of top 150

If we talk about the last year result, then 6 candidates from Gujarat passed the exam. Compared to which this year’s result has been very good. Apart from this, the name of one student is included in the list of top 200 students passed out from Gujarat. In which the name of Atul Tyagi, who secured first rank in Gujarat and 145th rank in the country, is included.

Names of 16 passed candidates in Gujarat

Atul Tyagi 145 Rank, Dushyant Bheda 262, Vishnu Sashikar 394, Chandresh Shakhala 414, Utsav Jogri 712, Mansi Meena 738, Kartikeya Kumar 812, Mausam Mehta 814, Mayur Parmar 823, Aditya Amradi 865, Carekumar Pargi 867, Nayan Solanki 869, Mangera Kaushik 894, Bhavnaben Badher 904, Chintan Dudhela 914 and Pranav Gairola 925 have brought laurels to Gujarat.