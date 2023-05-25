Ahmedabad: 4 drowned in main canal of Narmada of Viramgam-Saurashtra branch, 2 rescued

The incident of drowning of 4 people in the main canal of Saurashtra branch of Narmada at Viramgam in Ahmedabad district has come to light. On Thursday, 4 people including 2 children took bath in the main canal passing through Melj Varkhadiya of Viramgam taluka. 4 people started drowning while taking bath. Although 2 of these people were saved. While two other people are being searched.

According to the information received, two people who bathe in the canal are residents of Viramgam rural area. The primary information is that while slipping from the shore, they started drowning in deep water. The search for both the drowned was started by the team of 108.

Two days ago, two teenagers died due to drowning in Vasavad village of Gondal in Rajkot. Both the deceased had taken bath in the Kishor river. After which both the teenagers went missing. The bodies of both were found the next morning.