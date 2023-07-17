Ahmedabad: 46 lakh robbery and firing case in Bapunagar, three arrested from Delhi

Last June, three bike-borne assailants looted Rs 46.51 lakh at gunpoint from an employee of Vishnu Kanti Angadia near Kakadia Hospital in Bapunagar, Ahmedabad. After the incident of loot, the employee of Angadiya firm made noise, then the local people ran and tried to stop the accused. The robbers fired in the air and fled on the bike. After the incident, the Citykotda police registered a case of robbery with firing and cordoned off the city to search for the accused. After this incident, the Crime Branch team also got involved in the investigation. Now in this incident, within a month, the Crime Branch has caught three accused with an amount of 6.81 lakhs.

Crime Branch team caught three accused

According to the information received, after this incident of loot, a complaint was lodged in Kotda police station of the city. After this, the crime branch also got involved in the investigation of this matter. Police formed separate teams with human resources and technical support and checked on CCTV cameras and hotels around the city-district. Different teams of crime branch were also working to nab the accused. The Crime Branch team was on patrol when they got the information. Based on this information, Delhi natives Gaurav Hooda, Rahul Gupta and Sunil Kumar were apprehended from the parking wall of AMC near Bapa Sitaram Fast Food on Service Road on the way from CTM Char Rasta to Express Highway.

Crime branch seized Rs 6.81 lakh

Accused Rahul Gupta has been sentenced in Tihar Jail for murder, attempt to robbery, chain snatching, firing and extortion. While Sunilkumar has already been sentenced in Tihar Jail for the crime of murder, assault and dacoity. The crime branch caught the three accused and seized Rs 6.81 lakh cash and mobile phones from them and handed them over to City Kotda police station.

What was the matter

Mahendra Manilal Prajapati, a resident of Yogeshwar Park Society in a lane near Kakadiya Hospital in Bapunagar, has been working for the Vishnu Kanti Angadia firm for the last 20 years. On June 23, Mahendrabhai left the Angadiya firm’s office to come home on a bike with a cash amount of Rs 46.51 lakh. Meanwhile, he reached the parking lot of Yogeshwar Park Society near Kakadia Hospital. Then the three robbers who came on the bike threatened Mahendrabhai by pointing a gun and said, “Give me the bag you have, otherwise we will kill you.” Instead of handing over the bag full of notes, Mahendrabhai opposed the robbers. . The accused snatched and forcibly snatched the bag from Mahendrabhai and there was a hue and cry. Hearing the screams of Mahendrabhai, the local people ran, then the robbers fired in the air. After firing people got scared and the accused fled on the bike. On receiving the information of the incident, the Jabta of Citykotda police had reached the spot.