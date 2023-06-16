Ahmedabad: 500 houses damaged, 800 trees uprooted by Cyclone Biparjoy

The danger of cyclonic storm Biparjoy has been averted from Gujarat and now it has reached Rajasthan. As far as Gujarat is concerned, there were reports of uprooted trees, electric poles and damage to several houses. The damage caused by the cyclone in Gujarat is also being assessed. According to NDRF, there has been no loss of life due to the storm. However, 500 houses have been damaged by the storm. About 800 trees have been uprooted due to the strong wind, so far a total of 23 people have been injured. NDRF Director General Atul Karwal has given complete information about the food shortage caused by the cyclone.

23 people were injured due to the storm

Atul Karwal said that 2 people died before the storm made landfall, but no one died after landfall. Meanwhile, 500 houses have been damaged, mostly shanties or houses without concrete. Fewer than 10 homes made of concrete were damaged. Phone connectivity is also intact. 23 people have been injured due to the storm. So far more than 800 trees have fallen.

Wind blowing at a speed of 70 kmph

The NDRF director further said that due to the possibility of heavy rains in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, the NDRF team has been sent here. The storm has downgraded from very dangerous to just dangerous, after which it will gradually decrease in intensity further. It is being told that the effect of the storm is gradually reducing. At present, strong winds are blowing over Kutch and adjoining areas, though the wind speed is less than 70 kmph. Heavy rains have occurred only in Rajkot. Our team is on the ground.

cyclone entry in rajasthan

At present, the cyclonic storm Biparjoy has reached Rajasthan and heavy rains are being seen there as well. He informed that there is a possibility of heavy rains in Rajasthan and similar conditions will prevail on Friday and Saturday.

Heavy rain likely in North Gujarat tomorrow

Gujarat Meteorological Department’s scientist Manorama Mohanty has said that the intensity of the storm has reduced in the afternoon as compared to the morning. Gradually its intensity will reduce further and its effect will be seen in Kutch, North Gujarat. There may be heavy rains in Kutch. Heavy to very heavy rain very likely over Dwarka, Jamnagar, Morbi. There may be heavy rains in many districts including Pobandar, Rajkot. In such a situation, there is a possibility of rain in entire Gujarat. There is a possibility of heavy rains in Kutch, Patan, Mehsana, Banaskantha on June 17.