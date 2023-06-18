Ahmedabad: A dilapidated building collapsed in Kalupur, the fire department rescued three people buried under the debris.

The incident of a dilapidated building collapsing has come to light in Kalupur of the city. The incident took place at around 2 pm behind the Swaminarayan Temple in Kalupur. Three people were buried under the dilapidated building collapse. When two people were saved. As soon as the incident was reported, the fire brigade team reached the spot and started the rescue operation. The local people also helped the fire brigade.

A dilapidated building collapsed in Nava Vas

As per the information received, a dilapidated building collapsed in Nava Vas near Swaminarayan Temple in Kalupur, Ahmedabad. Three people were buried under the collapse of this building. As soon as the information about the incident, the fire department team reached the spot and got involved in the rescue work. The fire department pulled out a woman and a man from the debris and both were admitted to the hospital for immediate treatment. While a rescue operation was carried out to take out a person buried under the debris. The local people also joined the fire department to help.

Firefighters saved all three

A crowd of people gathered after the building collapsed. The police also reached the spot and tried to disperse the crowd. In this incident, nine vehicles of the fire department were engaged in the rescue operation. The fire department heaved a sigh of relief as three people were pulled out from under the debris. One of the three people was pulled out in an unconscious state. Among the evacuated persons, the name of the woman has been mentioned as Nilaben while the name of one person has been mentioned as Rahulbhai.