Ahmedabad: A laborer living at the construction site killed another laborer by hitting him on the head.

The incidents of murder are increasing in the city due to minor disputes. A laborer killed another laborer while working at a construction site in the city. Last evening, there was a fight between two laborers over the matter of giving utensils, then one laborer killed the other laborer by hitting him on the head with an iron rod from outside. After the murder, the killer fled from the scene, in this case the Bodakdev police have registered a case of murder and arrested the accused.

lived in a room with the worker

According to the information received, laborers working in the construction site of Dream Vivaan located at Sola SP Ring Road, Ahmedabad, are living in a room with David Kandol, Anoop Jogi and Nirmal Herenj. Yesterday when Nirmal’s brother-in-law and his wife came, Nirmal and Anoop brought household items including utensils. When Nirmal asked to give some utensils to his brother-in-law, Anoop refused to do so, which led to a fight between the two.

iron rod hit him in the head

Nirmal was going out of the room after the fight. At 10 pm, Anoop and David were sleeping when suddenly Nirmal came. Nirmal had an iron rod in his hand, which he hit on Anoop’s head and ran out of the room. Anup was taken to the hospital for treatment after bleeding from his head and ears, but he later died. The Bodakdev police have registered a case of murder against Nirmal and started investigating the entire matter.