AHMEDABAD: A shocking figure of teen suicides has come to the fore in Gujarat.

The suicide rate among teenagers below the age of 18 has risen alarmingly in Gujarat. According to the data presented in the Rajya Sabha by the Ministry of Home Affairs, 2554 minors commit suicide in Gujarat every last five years. On an average, 450 minors commit suicide every year in Gujarat. According to the information given by the Ministry of Home Affairs, if we look at the statistics of the last five years, many responsible factors are considered for juvenile suicide.

Mental stress is the main responsible factor behind suicides in adolescents below 18 years of age. Apart from this, there is also the fear of failing in the examination. Pressure of studies, pressure of getting good marks, excessive use of mobile, less communication with parents, failure in love relationships, lack of stamina, estrangement from parents, generation gap are the responsible factors. In which communication with children and parents has reduced due to mobile phones. In which the parents are unable to counsel the children by explaining them and the adolescent child feels insecure, lonely and goes into the pit of despair. The stamina level of children has also reduced as compared to earlier due to which they feel in a hurry about anything and become prone to commit suicide.

Students commit suicide due to the fear of failing in the exam.

School going children are committing suicide fearing failure in the examination. The fear of examination has entered the minds of the students. Counseling is done before the exam. However, teens are concerned about careers. This is the reason why youth commit suicide before the result of the examination. Many such cases have come to the fore. The youth are not in a position to bear the burden of education. Apart from this, parents also put pressure on the children to score good marks continuously. Due to which the youth are constantly under mental pressure. According to the National Crime Records Bureau, suicide rates have also increased in educational institutions including IIMs. Youth are committing suicide due to career anxiety.

Unemployment, failure in love relationships are also responsible factors

Failure in love relationships is one of the reasons for suicide among youth. At the same time, unemployment also causes despair among the youth. In many cases, family responsibilities fall on children at an early age. In such a situation, youth commit suicide due to unemployment.

According to the information given by the Union Home Ministry in the Rajya Sabha, from 2017 to 2021, 2554 youths below the age of 18 have committed suicide in Gujarat. Compared to Gujarat, regions such as Goa, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala and Haryana have lower youth suicide rates. However, more youth commit suicide in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu than in Gujarat.