Ahmedabad: Amit Shah inaugurates state-of-the-art biological testing laboratory for dairy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated Amul’s first biological laboratory in Ahmedabad. State-of-the-art Dairy Biological Testing Laboratory was inaugurated by Amit Shah on Sunday. It is noteworthy that hi-tech equipment has been made available in this biological laboratory prepared at a cost of 10 crores. By testing any grain, vegetable or fruit through machinery, information can be obtained that how much heavy metal, poison or pesticide is present in it.

Antibiotic analysis can also be done in biological laboratories through this state-of-the-art machine. Knowledge of proper and scientific norms of natural farming will be available through the advanced laboratory set up in Ahmedabad. Testing in this laboratory will reveal the risk of cancer or other diseases caused by food. It is important to note that these advantages of the machine can prove to be very useful for the people of Gujarat in the future.