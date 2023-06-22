Ahmedabad: Another blow to the city residents, increase in AMTS, BRTS bus fares, know when it will be implemented

In the era of inflation, the people of Ahmedabad will have to bear the brunt of another inflation. The Municipal Corporation has increased the fare of BRTS including AMTS which are becoming an important part of transport. A meeting was held between AMC officials and the commissioner on Thursday regarding the issue of BRTS fare including AMTS. This issue, pending for the last eight years, has been resolved in the meeting held on Thursday.

Monthly Preferred Pass increased from 750 to 1000

The discussion of making the fare of AMTS and BRTS the same was going on earlier also. Now after the meeting of the rulers and officials, the new price hike list has come out. As per the new price hike, the price of AMTS Preferred Pass has been increased from Rs 35 to Rs 45. While the student pass was Rs 300 per month, it has been increased to Rs 400. Apart from this, the pass of girls has been increased from Rs 300 to Rs 350 per month.

The new fare will be applicable from July 1

Where the one month preferred pass was Rs 750, it has been increased to Rs 1000. At the same time, the quarterly pass has been increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500. While the minimum fare has been fixed at Rs. Apart from this, it has been decided that the ticket fee for any place will be Rs 5, 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30. This new fare will be applicable from July 1. The new fare hike in BRTS will also be effective from July 1.

AMC will buy 300 electric buses

And the new AMTS buses will now be AC. AMC will issue tender for 100 AC buses in the next 15 days. Tenders for new BRTS buses will also be issued within 15 days. AMC will buy 300 electric buses out of 325 new buses. Boys students bus pass has been increased to Rs 400 by the administration. While the bus fare of girl students has been increased from Rs 300 to Rs 350. The price of the Preferred 3 Month Pass has been increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500. While the price of the monthly pass has been increased from Rs 750 to Rs 1000.