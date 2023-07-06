AHMEDABAD: ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India and Festo India to collaborate on higher and vocational education

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), a joint venture between two of the world’s leading steel producers ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel – and Festo, the world’s leading manufacturer, technical education and automation technology supplier. India today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Festo Corporate Center in Stuttgart.

The partnership will focus on the development of the New Age Makers Institute of Technology (NAMTech), an education initiative of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, which aims to be an integrated model of high-quality engineering and technology education with a special emphasis on manufacturing and sustainability. NAMTECH will start functioning from a temporary campus at the Research Park in IIT Gandhinagar, Gujarat from August 2023.

NAMTECH and Festo India will work together on the design and delivery of technical laboratories at the Gandhinagar campus. They will also design and deliver short and long term educational programs ranging from Professional Masters Program in Smart Manufacturing, Professional Technologist Program in Industrial Automation and training to match international standards. This will enable students to participate in prestigious global competitions like World Skills Competitions and showcase their abilities on a global platform.

The partnership will also work to initiate programs in the areas of academic and capacity development to ensure delivery of student services, such as providing industry experts as faculty members, organizing industry visits, and organizing student visits in India and abroad. To organize Through internships and employment generation opportunities, Festo and NAMTECH will actively promote and highlight the importance of industrial automation to various industries and stakeholders.

Stephanie Werner-Dietz, HR Group Head, ArcelorMittal Global, said, “With NAMTech, we are embracing the future by investing in the next generation, leveraging the latest technology, innovative partnerships and advanced learning methods that empower students to create their own path. Let’s help Organizations like NAMTECH are vital in helping us create a future-ready workforce, capable of meeting any global challenge, no matter how big. We look forward to being on this journey with them.

“Finding the right answers for lifelong learning or the latest developments in mechatronics, digital transformation and artificial intelligence are the challenges of the future for us,” said Dr. Oliver Nies, Member of the Management Board of Festo Didactik SE and Vice President (Digital) of Festo SE & Co. ” It is relevant not only for educational institutions, industrial training centers or research institutes but also for students and skilled professionals. With over 400 reference projects globally, Festo is the world’s leading provider of technical education. Our clients benefit from customized education solutions including design, planning and equipment of complete workshops and laboratories. Therefore, we are proud to support ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel India’s Smart Campus in Ahmedabad across Gujarat.