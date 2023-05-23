Ahmedabad: ATS arrested 4 Bangladeshis for promoting terrorist organization Al-Qaeda

The Gujarat ATS has arrested four Bangladeshis who were living in Ahmedabad and spreading propaganda of terrorist organization Al-Qaeda with fake ID proofs ahead of the Rath Yatra. Apart from this, information about some other accused being in the custody of ATS has also come to the fore. There was a conspiracy to radicalize the youth of Gujarat on the orders of a mastermind sitting in Bangladesh. Apart from this, ATS has also got some evidence of foreign funding for terrorism. The ATS busted the conspiracy even before the gang could carry out any major incident before the Rath Yatra.

Preliminary investigation was done by Gujarat ATS

As per the details received, Gujarat ATS had received intelligence that Bangladeshi men named Sojibmian, Akash Khan, Munnakhan and Abdul Latif had entered India illegally and produced fake ID proofs and are currently living in Odhav and Narol areas of Ahmedabad. staying. All four are affiliated with the banned terrorist organization Al-Qaeda. They inspire Muslim youth to join Al-Qaeda. Al Qaeda also raises money for the spread of Tanzim and passes it on to its leaders. Based on this input, a preliminary inquiry was conducted by the Gujarat ATS and Mohd Sojibmian Ahmed Ali was interrogated.

used to radicalize the youth

In the interrogation of ATS, Sojibamiyan told that he is a resident of Khudro village of Mymensingh district of Bangladesh. Inspired by the ideology of Al Qaeda through his many contacts, he later became a member of Al Qaeda. Sojibmian was in touch with his Bangladeshi handler Shariful Islam. Which inspired Sojib to join Al-Qaeda. Sojibmian was introduced by Shariful Islam to Shaiba, the head of Al-Qaeda’s Mymensingh district in Bangladesh. Mohammad Sojibmia and others were tasked by Shayba to radicalize other youths, join Al-Qaeda and raise funds for the organization.

Case was registered under UAPA

Sojibmian said that his accomplices Munna Khalid Ansari and Azrul Islam Kafeeluddin Ansari are also linked to Al-Qaeda and are living in India on the basis of false documents after entering India. Apart from this, they are working to collect funds for Al Qaeda and spread the ideology of Al Qaeda. All these accused have come in contact with many people in Gujarat and have collected money from many people. Fake Aadhaar and PAN cards have been found during the search by the ATS team. Apart from this, radical literature published by the media wing of the banned terrorist organization Al-Qaeda has also been found. In this regard, a case under UAPA has been registered against these four in Gujarat ATS.