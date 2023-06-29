Ahmedabad: Bank manager of Naranpura had to go to Canada expensive, travel agent cheated 10 lakhs

Many examples of cheating people going abroad are coming to the fore. Recently a couple was taken hostage in Tehran and Dingucha’s family had died earlier. Despite such examples, the craze to go abroad is getting stronger. One such case has come to the fore again. The agent has cheated the bank manager of Rs 10 lakh by saying that he has booked a ticket to Canada. A complaint in this matter has been registered at Ghatlodia police station.

Booked air tickets at best price

Ashok Patel, who works as an operations manager in HDFC Bank, living in Naranpura, Ahmedabad, has filed a complaint of cheating and breach of trust against Neeral Parikh, owner of Gracious Holiday, a travel company. Ashok Patel was to go to Canada with his wife in February-2023. He had booked the ticket from Neeral, the owner of Grishal Holiday Tour. At that time Neeral had booked air tickets at a reasonable price, after which the family members of Mukesh Kumar were asked to fix 1.25 lakh per ticket to go to Canada. Ashok Patel had fixed two tickets from Niral. Ashok Patel had also paid the money for this ticket.

He used to send tickets as soon as the money was transferred

Asking to check after depositing the money, Niral sent Air India Airlines ticket dated 27/05/2023 to Ashok Patel on the same day after checking. Then Ashokbhai’s friend Nileshbhai Bhavsar and his wife Gayatriben and daughter Pavani wanted to go to Canada, so while they were talking to me I talked to Niral alias Jimmy Parekh about the ticket, he said that for three tickets 3.34 lakhs, so Nileshbhai transferred a total of 3.35 lakhs including 95 thousand and 2.40 lakhs. Then Neeral sent an Air India ticket dated 25/06/2023.

Different ticket prices fixed each time

After that, Ashok Patel’s mother-in-law Kamuben Chaturbhai Patel was also going to Canada, so she talked to Niral, then on 17/04/2023, while talking through WhatsApp, he told that the cost of a ticket would be 1.41 lakhs. On the same day Niral sent Air India Airlines ticket on 27/05/2023, on the same day Ashok Bhai’s uncle father-in-law Rameshbhai Patel and my aunt mother-in-law Induben Patel also want to go to Canada, so they inquired with Niral, then they told Ashok Patel 2 Quotation of tickets sent. Then on 26/04/2023 Rameshbhai Patel spoke to Niral on phone and asked him to send his passport details from my phone, I sent passport photos of Rameshbhai Patel and Induben Patel from my phone.

Finally the scam came to light when the ticket was not confirmed

After this asked to send 2.82 lakhs of two tickets to his above mentioned Gracious Holidays account, to which Ramesh Patel sent Rs 2.82 lakhs of two tickets through RTGS. On talking to him he told me that the money has come in my account and said that he will send the ticket tomorrow, but till date the ticket has not been sent to me. After this my friend Jagdish Bhai Patel had booked a ticket for Canada on 27/04/2023, that too was not confirmed and his phone stopped picking up. So when his son Keyur Patel went to Niral’s house, he came to know that Niral had run away from his house. He has cheated many people like this. The police have taken up further investigation on the basis of the complaint.