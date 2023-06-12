Ahmedabad: Before the danger of cyclone, rain in 44 taluks in 2 hours, 2 inches of rain in Veraval-Sutrapada

Cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ is 320 km from Porbandar, while 360 ​​km from Dwarka. Also it is 440 km away from Naliya. The storm is now moving slowly. According to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, the cyclone may hit between Mandvi in ​​Kutch and Karachi in Pakistan on June 15. The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for rain in Kutch, Jamnagar and Devbhoomi Dwarka on June 15 and 16. At present four thousand families have been shifted from sensitive areas. Also, due to the effect of the storm, it rained in 44 taluks of the state from 2 pm to 4 pm. Veraval and Sutrapada received more than two inches of rain in two hours.

Two teams of NDRF and SDRF were deployed

Relief Commissioner Alok Pandey said, Cyclone Biparjoy is 320 km from Porbandar. People will be shifted to various government buildings in coastal areas where evacuation is likely. Presently the transfer operation has been started. Evacuation of people to safer places has started in Kutch, Sutrapara, Dwarka districts. People will be evacuated in an area of ​​25 km from the coastal taluka. Two teams of NDRF and SDRF have been deployed in all the districts. In which more teams have been deployed especially in Kutch, Morbi and Jamnagar. At present there are 12 teams of NDRF. In which 3 teams have been called from the center.

Health department has also made advance preparations

The power industry has also made preparations for the storm. PGVCL has also made advance preparations. Preparations have also been made for electrification. The health department has also made advance preparations. A generator has also been arranged in case of power failure in the hospital. The road construction department has also been ordered to start work immediately after the storm passes. All the in-charge secretaries and in-charge ministers have reached the districts. Union Ministers and Union Secretaries will also move to different districts.

The responsibility assigned to these ministers

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has assigned the responsibility to the cabinet ministers of the state for guidance in the advance planning and disaster management work to be done by the district administration regarding the possible impact of cyclone Biparjoy in the coastal districts of the state. Ministers have also been instructed to reach the respective districts. Ministers Rishikesh Chaptel and Praful Panseria in Kutch district, Kanu Desai in Morbi, Raghavji Patel in Rajkot, Kunvarji Bavaliya in Porbandar, Mulubhai Bera in Jamnagar, Harsh Sanghvi in ​​Devbhoomi Dwarka, Jagdish Vishwakarma and Parsottam Solanki in Junagadh have been given the responsibility.