Ahmedabad: Big disclosure in FSL report in Fact Patel accident case, the speed of the car was 142.5 kmph

The fact that Patel, the accused who ran over 9 people with a Jaguar car on the ISKCON bridge of the city, was at a speed of 160, such a discussion was going on. His lawyer had said at that time that the real car was not at that speed. But in response to the questions asked by the people, the fact itself admitted that the speed of his car was 120 kilometers per hour. Meanwhile, the FSL report and the statement given by his lawyer regarding speed have revealed a lot. The report submitted by FSL states that the original Jaguar car was running at a speed of 142.5 kmph when the accident occurred. In this case, the report of the mechanical engineer of RTO and Jaguar car will also come. This would also tell at what speed the car was moving.

When accused Fact was produced in the court, his father Pragyesh Patel was remanded in custody and Fact’s remand for three days was granted. On Monday evening, after the remand of the fact was completed, he was produced again in the court. When remand was not sought by the police, the court sent him to the judiciary. Police has so far taken statements of more than 30 people in this case. The police inquired as to where the fact and his friends had gone and for how long they had stayed and by which road they had gone. Its investigation has been started. The CCTV footage of the entire road has been seized by the police.