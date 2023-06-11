Ahmedabad: Brother-in-law raped a minor by threatening to make the photo viral

A case tarnishing the relationship between brother-in-law and sister-in-law has come to light in Anand Nagar area. The minor sister-in-law was talking to her friend on the phone, of which the brother-in-law took advantage. The brother-in-law made a video call to the minor sister-in-law and took objectionable photographs, threatening to complain about this to the sister-in-law’s parents. Later, by threatening to make this photo viral, brother-in-law Faizan repeatedly made physical relations with the minor sister-in-law.

When the girl used to go to her sister’s house, her brother-in-law used to take her to different hotels on the pretext of dropping her home and raped her by threatening to make the photo viral. Although the accused brother-in-law used to call in between and tried to talk to the teenager, but blocked all his numbers.

However, the accused was harassing the minor sister-in-law from different numbers. Not only this, in the month of March, when the teenager went to school to collect the receipt of 12th examination, the accused brother-in-law reached the school and asked the teenager to leave the house, made her sit on a bike and took her to a hotel in Vastrapur and raped her.

The accused brother-in-law finally created an ID matching the Instagram account of the teenager’s sister-in-law and made the pornographic pictures of the teenager viral. However, when her sister came to know about this, she told the whole incident to the teenager, due to which the teenager left the house. After informing the police about the entire incident, the Anandnagar police arrested the accused brother-in-law by registering a case against the brother-in-law under POCSO and IT Act. The accused runs a garage and had a love marriage five years ago. Is the father of one child during married life. But for the last 8 months, he was threatening the minor and committing rape.