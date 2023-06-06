Ahmedabad: Crime Branch arrested two people who were going to bring arms from Uttar Pradesh and sell them in Saurashtra.

Now counting days are left for Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra in the city. In such a situation, intensive checking has been started by the city police regarding security. While on one hand the police has become active to stop the consignment of foreign liquor and drugs coming from outside in the city, on the other hand the city crime branch has arrested two people with illegal weapons.

According to the information received, the staff of City Crime Branch started action on the basis of the information received from the informer. Meanwhile, Sadab Alam Sheikh, a native of Uttar Pradesh and recently living in Danilimda area, has been arrested. While the other accused is Rabanwajkhan Pathan who currently resides in Fatewadi. Police is taking further action after recovering a total of Rs 57 thousand including two pistols, five pistols and 15 live cartridges from these two youths.

The accused Sadab Alam Sheikh is a resident of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. He used to buy weapons from Kanpur and bring them for sale in Ahmedabad and Saurashtra. While giving two weapons to his friend Rabnawaz Khan Pathan, the police arrested both of them along with the weapons from the spot.