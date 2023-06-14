Ahmedabad: Cyclone Biparjoy will hit between 4 pm and 8 pm on Thursday

As the Cyclone Biparjoy formed in the Arabian Sea is getting closer, people of most of the states including Gujarat have become worried. All kinds of measures are being taken by the state administration to prevent any major loss of life due to the cyclone. At the same time, what will be the speed of this cyclone, due to which it will affect which districts and how the cyclone can cause damage, let us know the complete details.

Winds are blowing at a speed of 125 to 135 kmph near Jakhou port.

At present, all the coasts of the state have been kept on high alert regarding Cyclone Biparjoy. According to the Meteorological Department, wind is blowing at a speed of 125 to 135 kmph near Jakhau port between Mandvi in ​​Kutch and Karachi in Pakistan. This storm will hit on the evening of June 15. The Meteorological Department has predicted Biparjoy’s wind speed to reach 150 kmph at the time of landfall. The cyclone is currently 280 km from Jakhau.

The maximum impact of the cyclone will be seen in Kutch

According to the Meteorological Department, the cyclone is 280 km from Jakhau. It will move from Gujarat towards Rajasthan, making landfall between 4 PM to 8 PM tomorrow. The maximum impact of the cyclone will be seen in Kutch. At present, the storm is moving slowly since 6 hours. Due to which strong wind will blow in Kutch, Morbi, Dwarka. Biparjoy is also expected to collide between Jakhou and Karachi.

Cyclone likely to intensify, more alert in these districts

Cyclone Biparjoy, which is coming as a disaster on Gujarat, there is a possibility of a big loss from Gujarat. This storm is likely to intensify further. Due to which the wind speed will increase and high waves can rise in the sea. In such a situation, if stormy winds move at a speed of 150 kilometers per hour, then it can cause huge destruction. After coming to Kutch, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Gir Somnath, Morbi, Valsad, this storm can cause heavy destruction. Also, 6 NDRF teams have been deployed in Kutch, 3 in Devbhoomi Dwarka, 2 in Rajkot, 2 in Jamnagar and one each in Junagadh, Porbandar, Gir Somnath, Morbi and Valsad in view of the cyclone. While SDRF has two teams each in Kutch, Jamnagar and Devbhoomi Dwarka, one team each is deployed in Junagadh, Porbandar, Gir Somnath, Morbi, Patan and Banaskantha.