Ahmedabad: Cyclone storm coming to wreak havoc in Gujarat at a speed of 150

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has expressed great concern today regarding the cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ coming in the form of a disaster on Gujarat. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted widespread damage from Cyclone Biperjoy. Not only this, the Meteorological Department has also expressed concern about the high speed of the storm. The IMD said Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Jamnagar districts of Gujarat are likely to be worst affected by the cyclonic storm. In a new update on Biparjoy, the Meteorological Department has issued a warning saying that waves of 3 to 6 meters high are likely in low-lying areas of Saurashtra and Kutch and advised people living in such areas to move to safer places .

Kutch-Dwarka most likely to be affected by cyclone

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that Cyclone Biparjoy is currently centered over the north-east Arabian Sea and is moving in a northerly direction. He said that the cyclone is about 200 km away from Dwarka and its impact is likely to affect Kutch and Dwarka. However, he also said that the storm had partially weakened on Tuesday but is likely to intensify into an extremely severe cyclonic storm around June 15.

Cyclone likely to reach Gujarat coast on June 15

He said, comparing the previous speed of Cyclone Biparjoy with the current speed, it has weakened slightly. The wind speed of the cyclone is likely to be 150 to 160 kmph today, 135 to 145 kmph on June 14 and 125 to 135 kmph on June 15. The storm is likely to make landfall near Jakhou port in Gujarat. The cyclone is likely to make landfall on the Gujarat coast in the afternoon of June 15, before which it will bring strong winds with a speed of 135-145 kmph and heavy rains.

Wind will blow at a speed of 140 kmph

The Meteorological Department said that Rajkot, Junagadh, Jamnagar and Dwarka will receive moderate rains on June 14, however, there may be flood and other hazards in these areas. People have been advised to stay away from the coastal areas for 15 days. According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi and Junagadh. Winds are expected to blow at a speed of 140 kmph in these districts.