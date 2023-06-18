Ahmedabad: Devotees took advantage of Prasad before the Rath Yatra, Nitin Patel donated clothes, made kitchen for 30 thousand people

All preparations have been completed for the 146th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath to be taken out in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 20 amid tight police presence. On Sunday, after Lord Jagannath returned to the temple from Mama’s house, the Netrotsav ceremony was performed and the flag was hoisted. This ceremony was followed by a bhandara (prasad) of saints in the afternoon, in which thousands of saints took the offerings in the temple.

Saints and devotees took advantage of Bhandara

A kitchen for 30,000 people was prepared for the storage of saints and saints at the Jagannath Temple in Jamalpur, Ahmedabad, on Sunday, in which puri, potato-gram curry, malpuwa, milk pak, curry and rice were served. Devotees along with saints and saints who came from different parts of the country also took advantage of this Bhandara. Former Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel donated clothes in this Bhandara. As soon as the doors of the Lord opened, the temple complex became resounding with the shouts of Jai Ranchod, Makhanchor.

Netrotsav ceremony was performed on returning to the temple of God

On June 20, when the 146th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath will be taken out in Ahmedabad, all the preparations have been completed by Tantra. There is a lot of enthusiasm among the devotees regarding the Rath Yatra. Lord Jagannath, sister Subhadra and elder brother Balram have returned to their temple from maternal uncle’s house on Sunday. After 15 days in the temple, when the Lord returned to the temple from his maternal uncle’s house, the Netrotsav ceremony was performed. Lord Jagannath, sister Subhadra and elder brother Baldev were ushered into the sanctum sanctorum during the Netrotsav ceremony. Eye festival started in the morning. According to this ritual, when God returns from his maternal uncle’s house, he is blessed with eyes. After which, after entering the sanctum sanctorum, sandalwood paste is applied and a blindfold is tied on the eyes of the deity.