Ahmedabad: DRI arrests a Brazilian national with black cocaine worth Rs 33 crore from the airport

The incidents of smuggling of foreign liquor and drugs are increasing in Gujarat. Now cocaine is also being seized. DRI has arrested a Brazilian man with black cocaine worth Rs 33 crore from Ahmedabad airport. This person had come to Ahmedabad from Brazil on a tourist visa.

According to the information received, the Brazilian citizen had traveled from Sao Paulo Airport to Ahmedabad International Airport on a tourist visa. DRI got information that he was in possession of cocaine. When the tourist landed at Ahmedabad airport, DRI intercepted him and recovered 3.21 kg of black cocaine from him. Whose market price is 33 crores.

This Brazilian citizen had come to Ahmedabad on a tourist visa. DRI officials are probing the matter to whom he was supposed to deliver this cocaine in Ahmedabad and where it was to be delivered. His passenger trolley and cabin bags were thoroughly searched.