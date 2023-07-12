Ahmedabad: Due to the activation of cyclonic circulation, it will rain for 5 days!

Scattered rain is likely over the state for the next 4 to 5 days. Heavy rain is expected in Surat, Valsad, Navsari, Tapi, Dang. Normal rains have also been predicted over Saurashtra and Kutch. Normal rain is expected in Amreli, Bhavnagar, Botad, Rajkot. Heavy rain is expected on 16, 17, 18 and 19 July. According to the Meteorological Department, it will rain due to the activation of cyclonic circulation.

The intensity of rain is likely to increase over the state after July 16. Heavy rain is also expected in the state. After July 16, there will be good rains in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar as well. Gujarat has received 60 per cent of the season’s rainfall so far. Saurashtra and Kutch have received 86 per cent of the season’s rains.