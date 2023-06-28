Ahmedabad: Engineer became a vehicle thief leaving his job, police arrested and solved many thefts

A young engineer quits his job at ISRO and becomes a vehicle thief to earn a shortcut in Ahmedabad city. 17 vehicles were stolen because of the pleasure of stealing vehicles. In which the Naranpura police arrested the vehicle thief on the basis of CCTV footage. In interrogation to the police, the arrested Umang Vachani confessed that he had stolen 17 vehicles in two months for shortcut money.

Probe begins after 2 Activas stolen from Valsad

In which accused Umang stole Activa from different places in Naranpura area. Also, in view of the increasing incidents of Activa theft, the police reached the accused Umang Vachani with the help of CCTV footage and human source and technical NLC. In their interrogation, 15 Activa theft cases in Naranpura, Ghatlodia, Navrangpura, Vastrapur, Gujarat University and Satellite have been solved. While investigation has been started into theft of 2 Activa from Valsad.

left the vehicle unattended

The arrested vehicle thief Umang Vachani is originally from Valsad. He lived on rent in Memnagar, Ahmedabad. He completed his engineering a year ago and joined ISRO as a junior engineer. The accused used to steal the vehicle jokingly and used to roam across Ahmedabad when the Activa driver forgot the keys and left the vehicle unattended when the petrol ran out.

arrested and seized 15 stolen vehicles

After this he stole another Activa and he started enjoying stealing vehicles, so within 2 months of leaving the job, the accused stole 17 vehicles. He used to drive his female friend around in a stolen car. At present, the Naranpura police arrested the accused on charges of vehicle theft and seized 15 stolen vehicles. For fun and short cut money in vehicle theft, the young engineer became a vehicle thief and committed 17 thefts. What started as a joke has now turned into a serious theft. Naranpura police handed over the vehicle thief to Wadj police. Police obtained remand and started further investigation.