Ahmedabad: Fed up with the harassment of in-laws, 9 people arrested in the case of son-in-law who committed suicide

In today’s era where incidents of harassment of married women by in-laws are coming to the fore after marriage. The incidents of marriage breakdown due to dowry and family discord are also increasing. On the other hand, a case like Ulti Ganga came to light in Ahmedabad. In which, fed up with the harassment of the in-laws, the young man committed suicide by hanging himself. An offense of abetment to suicide and suicide was registered at Sarkhej police station. Now after 3 months, the police have arrested 9 accused in this case. While the wife has got relief from bail. Remand proceedings have been taken by presenting the arrested accused in the court. The search is on for the two absconding accused.

Fed up with the harassment of her in-laws, she committed suicide.

According to the information received, a young man in Sarkhej of the city had committed suicide last March after being fed up with the harassment of his in-laws. Akshay Chaudhary, a young man living in Vejalpur and working in Torrent Power, committed suicide within 3 months of marriage after being fed up with the unbearable torture of his in-laws. He also made a video before the suicide. In which he presented the mental torture given by his wife Priyanka, father-in-law Praveen Shikari, mother-in-law Bharti Shikari and other in-laws. Akshay married Priyanka three months before the suicide. Fed up with the pressure and mental harassment from his wife and in-laws after marriage, Akshay Chaudhary took the last step of suicide.

Were pressuring to become son-in-law

Sarkhej police have arrested Praveen Shikari, Amit Chunara, Dharmendrabhai Dantania, Girish Sisodia, female accused Jyotika Dantania, Shilpaben Dantania, Dharmishtaben Dantania, Bhartiben Shikari in the suicide case. At the same time, the wife of the deceased Akshay is pregnant, so the High Court has given him interim bail. Two accused Anil Dantania and Navneet Dantania are absconding. In this case, the Sarkhej police said that the deceased Akshay Chaudhary, who committed suicide, was working in Torrent Power and lived in Vejalpur. Akshay Chaudhary married Priyanka on 4 December 2022. After marriage Akshay went out with his wife for 25 days and then wife Priyanka came to her in-laws house. After coming to her in-laws house, Priyanka showed her true form and started pressurizing Akshay to become son-in-law.

Police arrested 9 accused after 3 months

Priyanka often complained about Akshay’s parents and sister. To keep her happy, Akshay went to live with his father-in-law, but after 3 months of marriage, Priyanka started torturing Akshay mentally and physically. Since Priyanka is pregnant, she also threatened Akshay not to let him see the face of his child. In this case, the Sarkhej police have registered a case of provocation against 12 people, including wife Priyanka, on the basis of the last note and video in the WhatsApp group of Akshay’s family. In Akshay’s suicide case, the police have arrested 9 accused after 3 months. While the wife has got relief from bail. Remand proceedings have been taken by presenting the arrested accused in the court. The search is on for the two absconding accused.