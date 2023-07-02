Ahmedabad: Floating restaurant cruise opened on Sabarmati riverfront, will experience like Goa

A river cruise was virtually inaugurated on the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad by the Union Home Minister on Sunday. This floating restaurant cruise opened today. The cruise will be operated by a private company.

A floating restaurant has been opened on the Sabarmati riverfront for the people of Ahmedabad. The cruise was virtually inaugurated by the Union Home Minister. This floating restaurant cruise has modern facilities and Ahmedabadites will get an experience similar to Mumbai and Goa. 125 to 150 people can enjoy together on this cruise and this cruise has started for the public from today, which will be managed by a private company.

Cruise tickets can be booked online and offline

In this regard, the chairman of the standing committee of the AMC said that the long-standing dream of the people of Ahmedabad to cruise on the banks of the Sabarmati river would be fulfilled. This cruise has been prepared under Make in India. People will be able to book tickets for this cruise online and offline, prepared at an estimated cost of 12 to 15 crores.