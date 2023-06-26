Ahmedabad: Forecast of heavy rain for five days

Monsoon has officially arrived in the state. With this, after the next 48 hours, rains will intensify in Gujarat. According to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of heavy rain in some areas of Saurashtra, Kutch and Gujarat in the next five days. As soon as it rains, the heat will subside in the state. Monsoon has started in 40 percent areas of Gujarat from Sunday. Monsoon has arrived in 20 percent districts of the state. However, the monsoon has arrived in Gujarat late by 10 days. Monsoon rains are lashing Gujarat as well as Mumbai. Gujarat will have rainy season for five days from Sunday.

Meteorological Department scientist Abhimanyu Chauhan has said that the monsoon has officially started in Gujarat on Sunday. After 48 hours, heavy to very heavy rain is expected in many areas of Gujarat. He further informed that Monsoon has accumulated in some areas of Saurashtra, South Gujarat, Central Gujarat and North Gujarat. Monsoon may intensify after two days. From today, the rainy season will continue in the state for five days.

He further informed that the monsoon would be favorable for further advance. Ahmedabad is also likely to receive heavy to very heavy rains in the next five days. Heavy rain is likely at isolated places in districts like Anand, Panchmahal, Dahod Mahisagar, Vadodara and Chhotaudepur in Gujarat. Heavy rain is likely at isolated places in South Gujarat’s Valsad district and over South Gujarat including Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli, Navsari, Tapi, Dang from June 26 to 29.